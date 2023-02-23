Aaron Rodgers' Darkness Retreat Completion Percentage Drops to Fifty Percent
Aaron Rodgers has emerged from the darkness. The [future former!?] Green Bay Packers quarterback completed his darkness retreat at Sky Cave Retreats according ESPN. Well, completed isn't completely accurate. He was only there two nights.
Rodgers first mentioned the four night retreat during a Super Bowl week appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
"It's four nights of complete darkness," Rodgers explained. "You're not locked in, you can leave if you can't do it you can just walk out the door but it's a darkness retreat. I've had a number of friends who have done it and had some profound experiences and it's something that's been on my radar for a few years now and I felt like it'd be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season."
We do not yet know what he decided, except that he wanted to leave early. According to Pro Football Talk, Rodgers arrived on Monday and left on Wednesday, which as mentioned above, is only two nights. If you were wondering about the conditions Rodgers faced during his two nights of soul searching, ESPN has that too.
the 300-square-foot room in which Rodgers spent his time is a partially underground structure devoid of light, with a queen bed, a bathroom and a meditation-like mat. It is fully powered, and the lights can be turned on from inside the room.
So, he was in a bedroom with the lights turned off. Considering his annual salary and that description, it certainly sounds like he's preparing for a move to New York City. J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!