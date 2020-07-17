Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Split After Two Years of Dating

View this post on Instagram

Made it back a month ago from Machu Picchu by the skin of our teeth. What an amazing sight to see and FEEL! I can’t wait to travel again! I’m a good homebody, but I love to see the world. There is so much beauty out there!!!! I think it’s also the easiest way to let go of cultural biases. We are more alike than different. And if we are different..... sometimes it’s better.... And I learn something. ☺️ . I know it’s a tough time right now with work and money, but if you have the ability to plan a trip, it’s a great time to research. Might even be some good deals out there too! And if you can’t, dream into it for the future!