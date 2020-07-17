Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Split After Two Years of Dating
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 16 2020
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have broken up after two years of dating. Patrick's reps confirmed the split to E! News.
Rumors of a breakup had swirled for a while and came to a head last week when Patrick was not on hand to support Rodgers at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.
The last time Patrick's last social media post featuring the Green Bay Packers quarterback came on April 11:
She has since unfollowed the two-time NFL MVP on social media.
Rodgers had a very high-profile relationship with Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017, and began dating Patrick a few months after that breakup. There are rumors floating around that Rodgers has already moved on but nothing has been substantiated.