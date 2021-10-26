Aaron Rodgers Really Didn't Want to Repeat Dan Orlovsky's Mistake
Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and made one thing clear: he did not want to be immortalized in gif form like Dan Orlovsky. Rodgers had a play in Sunday's win over the Washington Football Team where he almost stepped out of the back of the end zone. He avoided it, mostly because of Orlovsky's infamy.
Here's what he had to say:
That's pretty funny. While Rodgers really seems to like Orlovsky he clearly didn't want to end up looking like this:
Orlovsky spent parts of 13 seasons in the NFL, which is a remarkable run in the league. Despite that amount of time at the highest level of his profession, his career has been reduced to that video. Rodgers wasn't about to make the same mistake.
Orlovsky has become one hell of an NFL analyst for ESPN, as he works towards redeeming himself for one of the most boneheaded plays in sports history.