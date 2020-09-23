Aaron Rodgers Supports Dak Prescott For Publicly Discussing Mental Health
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 23 2020
Aaron Rodgers was asked about mental health during a call with reporters on Wednesday and the Green Bay Packers quarterback had some thoughtful words on the subject. He also said he supports Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for speaking up about his struggles with depression.
Here's what Rodgers had to say:
That's some really good stuff from the 36-year-old two-time MVP. Rodgers is absolutely right that the stigma around mental health in sports needs to go away. It's absurd that someone like Skip Bayless would rip Prescott for being honest about his struggles. Or that anyone would have a negative take on Kevin Love being up front about what he's dealt with in his life.
We should be long past the days where mental illness and discussing mental health are stigmatized in this country. It's absurd how some still believe talking about this stuff is a sign of weakness.
Rodgers nailed his take on this, and others should pay attention to what he said.