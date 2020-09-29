Sly Dog Aaron Rodgers Pretends His Helmet Is Broken to Run His Own Plays
By Kyle Koster | Sep 29 2020
The are two types of people in this world: those who appreciate Aaron Rodgers' personality and those who have bad taste. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is extremely careful in picking and choosing his media hits but Pat McAfee's show is one where he feels safe and secure. Part of that has to be the presence of longtime teammate A.J. Hawk. Part of it is because McAfee, unlike the rest of us, doesn't ask nauseatingly boring questions. In fact, breaking news, it's Rodgers' favorite show to go on.
During today's appearance, Rodgers admitted to using a brilliant quarterbacking trick aimed at increasing his own agency. Simply pretend there's an issue with your helmet's communications system, tune out the suggested playcall, and run whatever the hell you want.
So simple, yet so devious. Rodgers said this happens ... a lot. But that sometimes there really is an issue where he can't hear.
Rodgers, of course, has earned the latitude to do whatever the hell he wants. If Brett Rypien or Blake Bortles or Brian Lewerke or any of the scores of lesser quarterbacks out there try this sneakiness, well, that's another story.
Extremely relatable stuff. My wife, who still believes I never get her texts in time to do whatever she asked, could attest. If, you know, she were aware of the power of pretend miscommunication.