Aaron Rodgers Reminded Pat McAfee That Mocking His 'Belt' Celebration Never Ends Well
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 29, 2020, 4:37 PM EST
Aaron Rodgers did his weekly spot on Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show and he was excellent as always. Among other topics, the pair discussed Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler mocking Rodgers' "belt" celebration after an interception Sunday night. Rodgers was quick to remind McAfee that mocking his celebration doesn't usually turn out well for those who do it.
Video of the segment is below:
Rodgers said he didn't see Butler do it, but he wound up torturing the guy anyway by blowing the Titans out, 40-14. Along the way he picked on Butler by lighting him up in concert with Davante Adams. Butler was stuck on Adams all night and the receiver finished with 11 receptions for 142 yards and three touchdowns.
Someone put together a video of Butler mocking Rodgers and the quarterback's first two passes on the following possession:
Mocking the "belt" has definitely not worked out well in the past. Detroit Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch mocked the celebration after sacking Rodgers back in 2014 and tore his ACL in the process:
Maybe that's what Rodgers was referring to when he said it hasn't worked well when guys have mocked his signature celebration.