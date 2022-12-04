Aaron Rodgers Appears to Drop F-Bomb After Throwing the Ball Away Against the Bears
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers played the Chicago Bears on Sunday. At 4-8, the Packers season is pretty much on the line every week at this point. The Bears took a 10-3 lead in the first half as Justin Fields did something spectacular again. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers has completed 7-of-13 passes for 76 yards and the Packers have only managed a field goal.
Rodgers' frustration appeared to boil over as he threw the ball away in the red zone. He turned away from the play and appeared to drop an F-bomb. He may have been mad about an uncalled hold. Or maybe he was just frustrated that another Packers drive failed to reach the end zone.
There's just nothing quite like an Aaron Rodgers reaction to a failed Packers play.