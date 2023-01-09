Aaron Rodgers Ignored an Easy QB Sneak on 4th and One
The Green Bay Packers went for it on 4th-and-1 from their own 32 during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions Sunday night and receiver Allen Lazard was tackled behind the line of scrimmage. What many people asked after the Packers turned the ball over on downs is why didn't Aaron Rodgers call his own number at the line of scrimmage? There appeared to be a large hole in the middle of the Lions' defensive line that would have been an easy target for a QB sneak.
Seems like a rare miss from Rodgers who so loves to change plays at the line of scrimmage. Perhaps his mind was elsewhere? Whatever happened, the Lions kicked a field goal a few plays later to tie the game.