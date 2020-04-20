Aaron Rodgers: 90s Alternative Music Better Than NFL Draft Humdrum
By Brian Giuffra | Apr 20 2020
The NFL Draft is fast approaching and people are treating it like the greatest thing since sliced bread because, well, no other live sporting events are going on.
One person not excited to hear Mel Kiper, Daniel Jeremiah, Todd McShay and others pontificate on draft decisions is Aaron Rodgers. Better to listen to Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Green Day and other 90s alt bands than hear that drivel.
While making an appearance on his former teammate AJ Hawk's podcast, Rodgers made the statement above, saying he'd rather listen to 90s alternative music than talking heads discussing, debating and demoralizing each other about each and every draft pick made. For three straight days.
Gotta say, you really can picture Rodgers hanging out on his couch, glass of wine in hand, dog on one side of him and Danica Patrick on the other, jamming out to "Wonderwall" by Oasis as the Packers make the 30th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
"Because baby, you're gonna be the one that saves me." - Aaron Rodgers to the Packers' first-round pick, who we project to be a wide receiver for the good of this story.