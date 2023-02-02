Aaron Rodgers Announces He Will Not Be Going to the 49ers at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Nobody knows what next year holds for Aaron Rodgers. Not even the quarterback himself, if his Pat McAfee appearances are to be taken at face value. It does seem probable for the first time, though, that the Green Bay Packers will seriously consider trading their franchise quarterback. If they do decide to go that route it will result in lengthy and complicated negotiations so it's likely we'll hear a lot about where Rodgers will go if they make that decision.
In the meantime, the quarterback is enjoying his offseason per usual. He was at Pebble Beach today for the AT&T Pro-Am. On the first tee, Rodgers was introduced by CBS' Colt Knost, who then asked if the QB had anything to tell the crowd. After some laughter, Rodgers announced he was not going to San Francisco.
Rodgers in a Niners uniform working with Kyle Shanahan is the stuff of nightmares for defensive coordinators but it wouldn't happen if only because San Francisco's problem the last few years has not been the quality of their quarterbacks. Just their health.
It may seem weird that he picked the Niners of all teams to shut down but he is at Pebble Beach so it isn't that weird. Just another note in the Rodgers saga.