Don't Worry Yankees Fans, Aaron Judge Looks Plenty Healthy
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 15 2020
Aaron Judge had missed four intrasquad games over the last few days as he's been dealing with a stiff neck, on top of a rib injury that's been nagging him. With Giancarlo Stanton's balky right calf still an issue, Judge's injury had some New York Yankees fans concerned. They can probably stop worrying.
On Wednesday, Judge took the field in the team's latest intrasquad game and in his first at-bat he looked fine. Check it out below:
He absolutely annihilated that ball.
Judge, Stanton and the rest of the Yankees face some pretty lofty expectations in the shortened 2020 season. The Bombers join the Los Angeles Dodgers as the favorites to win it all this season and will their full complement of stars if they're going to do so.
The 28-year-old Judge is coming off a disappointing season, mostly because he only played in 102 games. He hit .272 with 27 home runs, 55 RBI and an OPS of .921. When he was on the field he was great, but for the second straight season he missed 50 or more games. An oblique strain sidelined him in 2019, while a wrist injury was the culprit in 2018.
Luckily, Judge looks fine heading into 2020.