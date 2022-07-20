Aaron Judge Sure Sounds Like a Guy Who Won't Be Back With the Yankees
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have been locked in contentious contract negotiations for months. The American League MVP contender is set to be a free agent after the season and hasn't gotten the kind of offer he wants. There's a real chance he's not back in the Bronx next year. On Tuesday night, he didn't sound like a guy who would be back.
ESPN's Marly Rivera asked Judge what he'd say to a young Yankees fan who was worried he wouldn't be back next year and here's what he had to say:
He absolutely had no answer prepared and certainly looked and sounded like a guy who isn't confident he'll be returning.
To be fair to Judge, that is absolutely an ambush question on live TV. He's on the field before the MLB All-Star Game, that's probably not time to put him on the spot with a very serious question about his future. Not a great look for Rivera there.
Judge had a remarkable first half. The 30-year-old hit .284 with 33 home runs, 70 RBIs and an OPS of .983. He leads all major leaguers in fWAR at 4.7. If he does hit free agency he'll command a massive deal.