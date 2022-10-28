Aaron Judge Unfollows Yankees on Twitter and Instagram
With the New York Yankees eliminated from the postseason, Aaron Judge is now a free agent. While the Yankees would love to retain the 30-year-old slugger, they will have competition for his services. It appears Judge has begun the breakup, as he unfollowed the Yankees on Twitter and Instagram.
New York made several lowball offers to Judge earlier in the year, then executives spoke about them publicly. The Yankees screwed themselves by not locking up Judge a long time ago. All he did was go out and have the greatest contract year in MLB history. No one could blame him for being a bit upset.
Judge was unbelievable in 2022, hitting .311 with an American League record 62 home runs and 131 RBIs. His OPS of 1.111 led all of baseball and he posted a fWAR of 11.4. He's going to be very expensive.