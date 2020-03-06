Aaron Judge's Rib Injury Is Yet Another Blow to the Ailing Yankees
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 06 2020
New York Yankees' star Aaron Judge has a stress fracture in a rib and will be out at least a few weeks. The Yankees are hopeful rest will help him heal but surgery is also a possibility. This is yet another blow to the Yankees, who had been gearing up for a World Series run in 2020.
Judge missed a significant chunk of 2019 with an oblique injury that lingered and it's fair to say rib injuries can also linger. The Yankees need him if they're going to make noise this season. While the team has a prolific offense, Judge is the centerpiece of the lineup.
The 27-year-old outfielder has missed 50 games in 2018 and 60 in 2019. When he was on the field, he put up big numbers for the Bombers, posting a 5.1 fWAR in 2018 and a 4.6 fWAR in 2019 despite missing so much time.
Given the litany of injuries to the Yankees' rotation, the team's path to an American League title isn't as smooth as it looked a few months ago. This is just the latest blow to the team.