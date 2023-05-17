Aaron Judge Hit a Home Run So Hard and So Far it Broke a Sign In Toronto
The New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-3, on Tuesday night at the Rogers Center. Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the top of the 8th to break a 3-3 tie and in doing so broke one of the ballpark's decorative features, which is located approximately a thousand feet from home plate.
The maple leaf is part of the WestJet logo located way up high in center field. As you can see, Judge absolute crushed the ball.
The Blue Jays home broadcast is still reviewing tape to see if he kept his eye on the pitcher the entire at-bat.