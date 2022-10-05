Roundup: Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run; Elon Musk to Buy Twitter; Zion Williamson Returned to Action
Trump askes Supreme Court to intervene in seized documents case ... Elon Musk says he'll buy Twitter if company drops lawsuit ... Russia is mobilizing nuclear weapons unit ... Stocks post best two-day gain since 2020 ... U.S. national debt tops $31 trillion ... Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion ... TV ratings for premiere week ... Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series is ninth-most watched English language series of all-time ... Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run ... Padres and Mets will play in NL Wild Card round ... Ranking NFL coaches on the hot seat ... Justin Verlander dominated in his final start of the season ... Zion Williamson returned to action Tuesday night ... Cardinals waived former second-round pick Andy Isabella ...
The NFL isn't doing all it can to help black coaches [Washington Post]
Picks for MLB awards [CBS Sports]
Latest MLB power rankings [Yahoo Sports]
The oral history of That Thing You Do [The Ringer]
Did Wisconsin panic in firing Paul Chryst? [The Athletic]
Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins and Curtis Granderson on how they felt in October [The Big Lead]
Relive Aaron Judge's 62nd home run.
The trailer for The Wonder has been released.
Relive Manny Pacquiao's utter destruction of Oscar De La Hoya.
Victor Wembanyama is a freak.
Creedence Clearwater Revival -- "Who'll Stop the Rain"