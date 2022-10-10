Aaron Jones Questions Packers' Play Calling
The Green Bay Packers were upset by the New York Giants on Sunday in London. The Packers had a chance to take the lead late but some questionable play calling led to a 27-22 loss. After running back Aaron Jones questioned Green Bay's game plan late.
The Packers faced third and 1 from the Giants' six-yard line with 1:11 to go. For some reason, the brain trust of head coach Matt La Fleur, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided to go with a run/pass option. Rodgers passed the ball. Then he did it again. It didn't end well.
Despite having Jones and bruising back A.J. Dillon, the Packers threw twice in short yardage and came up with two incompletions. That turned the ball over on downs to the Giants. Jones wasn't happy after the game.
Here's what he told reporters:
He's pretty much openly questioning the team's play calling. But, frankly, he should. They had two downs to get one yard, decided to throw the ball and didn't get it. That decision should be scrutinized. Even against a stacked box, an NFL team should be able to get a yard there. Especially when you're paying one running back $48 million and used a second-round pick on the other.