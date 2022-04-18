The Big Lead
SI Lions Writer Explains His Aaron Hernandez Tattoo

Liam McKeone
Aaron Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez / Michael DeHoog/Sports Imagery/GettyImages
Yesterday was Easter which means Twitter was flooded with many declarations of faith from those who practice. One of those came from Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Kelly, a former NFL scout and published author who writes about the Lions for SI.

Kelly posted a picture of himself in an Aaron Hernandez jersey and explained why he had the former tight end's autograph tattooed on his hand. He also included a link to an ESPN story about Hernandez's death in prison.

I doubt anybody expected to see an Aaron Hernandez jersey on Easter, much less a tattoo of his autograph. But each day brings something new around here!

