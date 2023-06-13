Aaron Gordon Celebrated In the Streets Shirtless After Nuggets Win
The Denver Nuggets took home their first NBA title Monday night, closing out the Miami Heat in five games. After the victory, Denver went nuts, with people celebrating in the streets all night. Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon couldn't help but join them.
Gordon went into the streets shirtless but still wearing his game shorts. He immediately drew a huge crowd and was mobbed. He seemed to love it.
Check it out:
Just having the time of his life. It's nice to see Gordon going absolutely nuts. His celebration is basically the opposite of whatever the heck Nikola Jokic was doing.
We're glad Gordon stayed safe, there was a shooting last night in downtown Denver that left 10 wounded.