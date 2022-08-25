Aaron Donald Was Swinging Helmets During Rams-Bengals Brawl
The Los Angeles Rams participated in joint practices with the Cincinnati Bengals this week. As has been the popular trend, there was a big ol' fight near the end of Thursday's session. During this dust-up, punches were thrown and Aaron Donald apparently wielded a helmet as a weapon, swinging it at Bengals players before things settled down.
Here is some subpar video of the fight. It's the best we're going to see, given the NFL does not permit media to record most of these practices and the fans are situated rather far from the action.
Yikes. After the Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph debacle the NFL probably made it abundantly clear to all players that swinging helmets is very much not allowed. Yet here Donald is.
Here's Bengals head coach Zac Taylor explaining how it all went down:
Donald is undoubtedly one of the league's premier players but he has some history engaging in questionable acts whilst on the field, most recently choking out a Green Bay Packers lineman during a game last year.