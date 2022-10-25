Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown Ditch Kanye West's Donda Sports
As most of the world rapidly backtracks from anything associated with Kanye West, the sports world has officially been impacted. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown announced on Tuesday that they would be ending their association with Donda Sports.
Donald tweeted a statement from his personal account:
Brown followed suit a minute later:
On Monday, Brown said he couldn't West's antisemitic comments, but had planned to stick with Donda as his marketing agency. It didn't take long for him to change his mind.
Donald signed with Donda Sports in May, so he hasn't been with the company long. He and Brown represented the company's lone high-profile athlete partners.
Earlier on Tuesday, Adidas also severed ties with West.