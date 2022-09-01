Aaron Donald Really Doesn't Want to Talk About Swinging Helmets
Las week Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald was swinging helmets at Cincinnati Bengals players during a joint practice brawl. This week? He really doesn't want to talk about it.
During an appearance on the Zach Gelb Show, Donald attempted to shut down any talk about the practice fight and seriously downplayed it. Video below.
Gelb was asking completely legitimate questions and later tweeted that he wasn't told he couldn't talk about the fight. What we assume was a publicist on the call attempting to shut things down isn't a great look for Donald.
When a player does something like Donald did, he has to be ready to address it publicly. Hiding behind "I'm not going to talk about it" is pretty weak. Especially because he's a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He isn't just some random practice squad guy. Even if Donald came out with a token statement about it being a heat of the moment incident, etc. that would be better than just avoiding the subject.