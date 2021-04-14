Aaron Donald Facing Assault Charges After Altercation in Pittsburgh
Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald is reportedly facing assault charges after an altercation in Pittsburgh. KDKA Pittsburgh has the details:
Attorney Todd Hollis provided a picture to KDKA’s Andy Sheehan of a man who appeared to have a swollen eye and cuts on his face and said he would be pressing charges again the NFL star. Hollis says De Vincent Spriggs, who is the man in the photo, intends to file criminal charges against Donald for an alleged assault in the overnight hours of last weekend, April 10-11. It allegedly happened between 3-4 a.m. at an after-hours club on the city’s South Side. Hollis said Donald allegedly beat Spriggs, who was later treated and released at a local hospital. He is asking police here to conduct a full investigation of the incident.
The Rams were asked for an official statement after the news leaked.
KDKA reporter Melinda Roeder received a statement from DeVincent Springs shortly after he filed the charges. Springs alleges that he accidentally bumped into Donald before he was assaulted.
Donald has yet to make a public statement on the charges.