A Supercut of Gus Johnson's Wildest College Football Calls
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 22 2020
There's no real occasion or peg for this, we're in the thick of an indefinite amount of slowwwww days in the sports world. If you're jonesing for anything from that realm that'll make you feel good, Fox Sports just tweeted a supercut of Gus Johnson's most excitable calls in college football over the years:
I'm personally partial to the time he got crazy over the turf in Lucas Oil Stadium getting repaired during the Big Ten Championship game between Wisconsin and Ohio State. What is your favorite Gus Johnson college football call out of this selection?