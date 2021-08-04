A Special Field of Dreams Trip With Kevin Frandsen
Kevin Frandsen will have special pregame coverage of the Field of Dreams Game on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio channel next Thursday in advance of the White Sox-Yankees game. The former Major League utility man has a deep connection to the movie and the site forged from a brotherly bond and one of the classic's most memorable lines.
Frandsen joined The Kyle Koster Show to reflect on the opportunity, his late brother DJ, finding joy in difficult places, and his family foundation helping others in the fight.