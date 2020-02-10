A.J. McCarron Finally Drafted No. 164 Overall To The Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 10 2020
A.J. McCarron was drafted, finally. The Cincinnati Bengals took him in the 5th round No. 164 overall, overlooking personality issues that everyone purportedly knew about but never reported until he began falling in the draft.
The former Bama quarterback went one pick behind Georgia’s Aaron Murray, chosen by the Chiefs. NFL teams clearly do not buy James Franklin’s D-1 recruit theorem, unless paired with Blake Bortles’ physical tools.
McCarron was the 9th quarterback off the board and the 33rd SEC player chosen. Most saw him as a second or third-round pick. This will not help his wedding reality show get picked up. Darnell Dockett will be disappointed he did not end up in Arizona.
