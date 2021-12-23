A Deep Dive Into The Family Stone, Possibly the Worst Christmas Movie Ever Made
With just two days until Christmas, The Big Lead's Stephen Douglas joins the show to discuss 2005's The Family Stone with your fearless host, who has suffered through an annual showing for over a decade. They try to answer some unanswerable questions like: what the hell is going on with the plot? Who would like this? Why are the characters acting so erratically? Has there ever been a more awkward moment than the dinner scene? And finally, how does one even begin to scratch the surface in only 60 minutes?