G-League Players Will Still Get Paid
By Ben Stinar | Mar 15 2020
Due to the ongoing impact of the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the NBA and other sports league continue their hiatus from playing games. One of the key concerns in recent days has become the part-time staffers who work game-day operations in NBA arenas. Thankfully, players and owners are stepping up to donate to the hard-working staffers who continue to be without work for the foreseeable future.
The NBA gets a lot of attention, but the G-League does now. However, there also will not be an issue paying the NBA's G-League players, and sources told The Big Lead on Saturday that multiple G-League clubs have directly reached out to the players' agents to assure them of this.
Not all teams are confirmed, but sources say their clients are going to get paid per usual.
G-League salaries for regular players who do not have NBA guarantees built into their contracts are minuscule, and this source of income is essential for those players.
The gestures around the NBA community continue to shine a light on the tight fraternity basketball has.