Who Has a 99 Overall Rating in MLB The Show 23?

Julio Aguilar/GettyImages
Paul Goldschmidt

Stacy Revere/GettyImages

This one may come as a bit of a surprise to fans not perpetually locked in. But Goldy can rake. The first baseman broke through for his first MVP last season while slugging .578 and generally punishing any baseball foolish enough to come within his reach.

Goldschmidt is not one of the first names that comes to mind when you sit down to list the best of the best but a critical deep-dive reveals him to be very much in the conversation.

