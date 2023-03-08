The Big Lead
Who Has a 99 Overall Rating in MLB The Show 23?

Mike Trout

It would be a gross miscarriage of justice if Trout was anything but a 99 and, at this point, it's sort of all he has. How is this man going to spend the entirety of his first-ballot Hall of Fame career without playing in a single big game? Anyway, he's very good in this fake baseball title.

Trout is coming off an injury-shortened season in which he was still about to launch 40 dingers. His OPS checked in a a frustrating .999. Year after year he continues to prove he can do everything on a baseball field.

