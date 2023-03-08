Who Has a 99 Overall Rating in MLB The Show 23?
MLB The Show will be released on March 28. This edition features Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm on the cover and comes at a time where there is genuine enthusiasm for the sport of baseball thanks to the debut of a new pitch clock. We'll let their marketing team tell you about all the snazzy features.
What we're interested in are the unicorns. The players dynamic enough to earn a perfect 99 rating. There is literally no higher honor in the video gaming world.
It's a short and select list and one with a bit of controversy. Surely there are some snubs who had to settle for a 97 or 96. And surely at least of the following players feel a bit undervalued.
Here are the five players with 99 overall ratings in MLB The Show 23.
Shohei Ohtani
No surprise here. It almost feels like they should give him 100. Or whatever 99 plus 99 is because he excels at both throwing and hitting the baseball. The second coming of Babe Ruth is embarking on his sixth Major League season with the Los Angeles Angels and one of these days may get to play in a playoff game alongside Mike Trout. Wouldn't that be nice?
Ohtani finished second in American League MVP voting in 2022 a year after winning the prestigious award. He smashed 34 homers and drove in 95 runs at the dish and finished fourth in Cy Young voting after notching a career-high 15 wins.
The scary thing is that he seems to be getting better as his strikeouts per nine innings checked in at a league-leading 11.8.