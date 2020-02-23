84-Year-Old Sinks 94-Foot Putt to Win New Car at Ole Miss Basketball Game
By William Pitts | Feb 23 2020
This is what intermission entertainment is made of.
At a break during last night's game between Ole Miss and Alabama in Oxford, 84-year-old Mary Ann Wakefield was brought out onto the court for a chance to win a 2020 Nissan Altima by draining an impossible putt from one side of the court to the other. You all know the drill: she misses badly and gets a pat on the back from the emcee with the microphone. The crowd has a quick laugh and the basketball game quickly resumes.
Nope. What happened next was pure magic.
This was the high point of the evening for the home crowd, as Ole Miss fell to Alabama 103-78. Still, at least the fans got to cheer for something.