50 Cent's First Pitch Sailed Just a Bit Outside: This Day in Sports History
By Kyle Koster | May 27 2020
The ceremonial first pitch is usually only an item on the pregame checklist to be completed so the boys can play ball. A local bank manager in khaki shorts or a cute kid makes his or her way to the mound and lobs a limp-wristed toss toward the plate to polite applause.
Every once in awhile, though, a participant creates a lifelong memory by Schruting It so badly it defies explanation. Rapper and fitness enthusiast 50 Cent strode to the mound six years ago today before a Pittsburgh Pirates-New York Mets game in Flushing and changed his legacy by uncorking one of the worst efforts in the history of the tradition.
The man stood on the slumped shoulders of Baba Booey and slumped even lower.
As a reminder, 50 Cent is a stage name. His real name is Scottie Smalls. And his throwing motion hasn't improved much since the beginning of the movie.
Perhaps it's unkind to say but it's absolutely jarring to see an adult who can't even fake their way through throwing something. How is this possible? 50 Cent's arm reacted as thought it had never been flung in such a way before. And looking at the guy, it's fair to assume he's done some overhead tricep presses. Weird.
Mr. Cent, who will never live this down, made an interesting excuse for the blooper during an online Q&A shortly after the event.
"I have a skeletal muscle injury on my left shoulder from excessive masturbation so take it easy lol," he wrote.
Those hoping for a Tosh.0 redemptive narrative arc can take solace in the knowledge 50 wants another crack from 60 feet, six inches. During an interview two years ago he revealed several teams, including the Mets have reached out to offer another first pitch opportunity.
We should be so lucky.