49ers Suspend Radio Analyst Tim Ryan For Comment About Lamar Jackson's "Dark Skin" By Stephen Douglas | Dec 04 2019 San Francisco 49ers v Baltimore Ravens | Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers radio analyst Tim Ryan has been suspended by the team for a comment he made on KNBR's "Murph and Mac" show earlier this week. Ryan was on to talk about the 49ers loss to the Baltimore Ravens when he suggested Lamar Jackson's skin color made his fake handoffs more effective.



"He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing,”

You can hear the full comment in context at the San Francisco Chronicle or below. Ryan has been suspended one game for the comment. He has since apologized in a statement to the Chronicle.

Snippet of Tim Ryan’s comments RE: Lamar Jackson’s “dark skin with a dark football with a dark uniform... you could not see that thing” via KNBR. He has since been suspended by the team pic.twitter.com/vpRI3veoXK — 49ersHive (@49ersHive) December 5, 2019

Jackson had his fourth best running game of the season against 49ers. His second and third biggest rushing games of the season (week 2 against Arizona and week 7 against Seattle) both came in the Ravens' white jerseys.