49ers - Seahawks Ending Featured Bad Officiating, Bad Clock Management and No Marshawn Lynch By Stephen Douglas | Dec 29 2019 The 49ers stop Jacob Hollister on the goal line. | Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers won a thriller against the Seattle Seahawks to win the NFC West in the final game of week 17. The ending was not without controversy as referees missed what looked like a pretty blatant pass interference no-call that was not reviewed.

Why didn't the refs review this for pass interference?! COME ON! pic.twitter.com/3r02j9gjIm — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 30, 2019

It's probably best that the play wasn't reviewed because if it had been and officials stuck with the call on the field fans would probably be so mad they'd forget about all the poor time management by the Seahawks during the game's final plays.

Seattle got a first down at the 1-yard line and spiked the ball to stop the clock with 23-seconds remaining. They proceeded to get a delay of game while trying to run Marshawn Lynch in to right the wrongs of Super Bowl XLIX. Backed up to the 6, Russell Wilson threw two incomplete passes before hitting Jacob Hollister short of the goal line. Hollister was met by Dre Greenlaw and tackled just short of the end zone.