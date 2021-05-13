49ers Rookie Ambry Thomas Sums Up California Housing Market With One Reaction
The San Francisco 49ers picked Michigan cornerback Ambry Thomas with the No. 102 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The third round selection signed a $4.8 million contract with a signing bonus of over $800,000. Who knows how much of that big number is guaranteed, but he's apparently going to need a lot of it to live comfortably anywhere in the Bay Area. Here's Thomas talking about it during a call yesterday.
The look on his face says it all. Good for Thomas not being worried about the money and having the confidence in himself to make enough to afford his new city, but this seems like a problem that goes beyond Niners rookies. They even had to warn Trey Lance and his family and they're giving him tens of millions.
The San Francisco 49ers may have an issue with free agents if this is what their draft picks go through.