49ers GM John Lynch Wanted a Timeout That Coach Kyle Shanahan Never Called
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 02 2020
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers seemed content to take a 10-10 tie into halftime at Super Bowl LIV. After forcing a Chiefs' punt, the 49ers neglected to call a timeout, much to the chagrin of general manager John Lynch.
Lynch, like most of America, was probably wondering why the Niners were being so conservative. Possibly because the rumors of his confidence in Jimmy Garoppolo haven't been blown out of proportion.
Shanahan nearly got bailed out by a questionable Andy Reid timeout, but a George Kittle offensive pass interference call allowed the Niners to escape with their coveted tie score.