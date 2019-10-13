49ers Fans Have Taken Over Rams Home Game By Bobby Burack | Oct 13 2019 Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The NFC West showdown between the 49ers and Rams was one of today's marquee matchups. According to the schedule, the game is in Los Angeles and the Rams have a home-field advantage. The first part of that is true but the second, not so much. The great 49ers fans have traveled to another city in California and have taken over the Coliseum.

Reminder: Red is a 49ers color.

It’s a sea of red at the Coliseum. We need you for one more quarter Faithful! #BeatLA pic.twitter.com/7Ze7gWBT07 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2019

Far too many Niners fans at the Coliseum today, I must say. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/sMW9rCNvRT — eric spillman (@ericspillman) October 13, 2019

Can’t believe the sea of 49er red at the coliseum!! Raiders still in the house tho!!@JTTheBrick pic.twitter.com/9hMTBOxzPh — JP (@JesusPadua31) October 13, 2019

A sea of red here at the LA Coliseum. There’s some Rams fans too. pic.twitter.com/TotLaKCtOn — Reid Urban (@ReidUrban) October 13, 2019

I get it, there are other things to do and the weather is dreamy, but there is no excuse for you Los Angeles folks this time. This was the game of the week and a loss would greatly hurt the Rams' playoff chances. The least you people could do is put down the shades, take a break from the beach, stop complaining about the traffic and show up to this football game.

Updated ranking of worst football cities:

1. Miami

2. Los Angeles