'38 at the Garden,' HBO's New Linsanity Documentary is Worth Everyone's Time
HBO has a new documentary about Jeremy Lin called 38 at the Garden. In a tightly-packed 38 minutes you can relive Linsanity through the eyes of the people who were there, including Lin himself who gives you his origin story, tells the story about sleeping on Landry Fields' tiny couch, and reflects on his legacy as an Asian-American NBA star.
The film features interviews with former teammates Tyson Chandler and Iman Shumpert, but is most impactful when it turns to the testimonies of Pablo Torre, Ronny Chieng, Hasan Minhaj, Lisa Ling, and Jenny Yang. Their perspective on Linsanity, especially compared to the backdrop of what Asian-Americans have been through during the pandemic makes for some powerful storytelling.
38 at the Garden doesn't ask for much of your time and it still earns every minute. We can't recommend it enough for those who were there or anyone interested in a great story.