37 Clemson Football Players Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 in Three Weeks
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 26 2020
Clemson's football team is experiencing a severe outbreak of COVID-19 in its ranks. As of right now, 37 players have tested positive for the virus since June 8, with 14 new cases being added this week. This is almost certainly a preview of the next few months as universities bring their teams back to campus and ramp up for sports in the fall.
So two players tested positive on June 8/9, 21 more tested positive last week and 14 tested positive this week. It took less than three weeks to take out one-third of Clemson's roster.
Obviously the good news here is that many of the cases are asymptomatic and there have yet to be any hospitalizations. But those 37 players are almost certain to have spread the virus to others, so further positive test are almost certain to come.
Again, this is preview of what we're likely to see across all sports over the next few months. This thing will likely spread like wildfire in locker rooms and on campuses. Even in a bubble it's impossible to cut off all contact.
This is the risk of bringing sports back. The players, coaches and administrators have to enter this knowing this could happen to them.