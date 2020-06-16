'30 Rock' Reunion Special Will Double as NBC Upfront
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 16 2020
30 Rock is getting a reunion special that will double as the NBCUniversal Upfront next month. On July 16, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer will reprise their roles to help introduce the 2020-2021 NBC shows and beyond. More 30 Rock actors will appear, as will special guests from other NBC properties. Via Variety:
The “30 Rock” Upfront special will feature guest appearances from talent from across NBCUniversal, highlighting new and returning programming from NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, SYFY, E!, Bravo, and more. It sounds a bit like the fall preview specials that the networks produced for years, often featuring performers in their network series character, touting new TV shows.
This is tremendous news. Thanks to the America's incredibly ineffective handling of the coronavirus pandemic, we have now had reunions of The Office, Parks & Recreation, Community, Friday Night Lights, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Fraiser. If you just ignore the reason all these things are happening - it's pretty awesome!
So while it's great news that Vice President Mike Pence wrote an op-ed declaring that there would be no second wave of COVID-19, that probably means that we won't get a sixth season of The Wire or another Seinfeld reunion.