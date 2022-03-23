30-Minute Major League Baseball Crash Course with The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli
Many baseball fans spent the offseason bracing for the prospect of not having any baseball or not having enough baseball. But a deal came just in time to preserve a 162-game regular season and Opening Day is right around the corner. Britt Ghiroli, MLB senior writer for The Athletic, returns to the show for 30 jam-packed minutes previewing the year ahead. Are the Dodgers beatable? How deep is the AL East? What's the deal with Fernando Tatis Jr.? Could the Tigers be this year's sleeper? All those questions, plus more.
Baseball!