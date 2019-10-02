3 Possible Replacements for Stephen Gostkowski By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 02 2019 Norm Hall/Getty Images

Stephen Gostkowski is headed to injured reserve after getting injured in Sunday's game versus the Bills, and the Patriots need a new kicker. These are some free agents who could possibly fit the bill:

Mike Nugent - Nugent appeared in three games last season for the Raiders, making all three of his field goal attempts, but missing one out of five extra points. He is 37 years old.

Phil Dawson - Dawson is 44; he played 10 games for the Cardinals last year, making 62.5% of his field goals. He was 15-15 on extra points.

Patrick Murray - Murray was out of the league all of last season, but was pretty good in the 2017 season with Tampa. He made 82.6% of his field goals and was 21-22 on extra points.