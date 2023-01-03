2023 World Darts Championship Final Was Electric
It has been a heavy day for sports and sports coverage. So let us introduce some needed levity into your lives. Feast your eyes and smooth your brains on this volley featured in the final of the 2023 Professional Darts Corporation World Championship Final between Michael Smith and Michael Van Gerwen.
There are a lot of words in that tweet that I do not understand and broadly speaking I cannot grasp the finer rules of darts. But I do know it is very hard to do what both of those guys just did over and over again. And I know good sport when I see it. Between the announcer, the crowd, and the facial expressions of the dart-throwers, this hits every mark of an outstanding sports clip. Even if you do not have a damn clue what's happening.