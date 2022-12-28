The Big Lead
Top Trends in 2022 According to Google

Ryan Phillips
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show / Neilson Barnard/GettyImages
As 2022 winds to an end, we're all busy looking back on what was a crazy year. Today we're focusing on what people were looking for the most in 2022. Specifically, Google's top trends of the year. A quick perusal shows users were deeply interested in the 2022 election, Queen Elizabeth's death, the Johnny Depp -- Amber Heard trial and a show-stopping moment at the Oscars.

Here's a look at some of the top trends from 2022 according to Google.

2022 Trends

Searches

Wordle

Election Results

Betty White

Queen Elizabeth

Bob Saget

News

Election Results

Queen Elizabeth passing

Ukraine

Powerball numbers

Hurricane Ian

People

Johnny Depp

Will Smith

Amber Heart

Antonio Brown

Kari Lake

Athletes

Antonio Brown

Serena Williams

Joe Burrow

Aaron Judge

Manti Te'o

Movies

Encanto

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TV Shows

Euphoria

Stranger Things

The Watcher

Inventing Anna

House of the Dragon

