Top Trends in 2022 According to Google
As 2022 winds to an end, we're all busy looking back on what was a crazy year. Today we're focusing on what people were looking for the most in 2022. Specifically, Google's top trends of the year. A quick perusal shows users were deeply interested in the 2022 election, Queen Elizabeth's death, the Johnny Depp -- Amber Heard trial and a show-stopping moment at the Oscars.
Here's a look at some of the top trends from 2022 according to Google.
2022 Trends
Searches
Wordle
Election Results
Betty White
Queen Elizabeth
Bob Saget
News
Election Results
Queen Elizabeth passing
Ukraine
Powerball numbers
Hurricane Ian
People
Johnny Depp
Will Smith
Amber Heart
Antonio Brown
Kari Lake
Athletes
Antonio Brown
Serena Williams
Joe Burrow
Aaron Judge
Manti Te'o
Movies
Encanto
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
TV Shows
Euphoria
Stranger Things
The Watcher
Inventing Anna
House of the Dragon