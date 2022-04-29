Roundup: 2022 NFL Draft First Round Recap; Eagles Trade for A.J. Brown; Marquise Brown Traded to the Cardinals
Travon Walker was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft ... Shailene Woodley shares message about grief after Aaron Rodgers breakup ... Joe Biden asks Congress for $33 billion in Ukraine aid ... Biden is also considering student debt forgiveness ... Nike's NFT sneakers selling for more than $100,000 ... Stocks rallied on Thursday led by the tech sector ... Netflix editorial division hit with layoffs ... "Mission Impossible: 7" has an official title ... Jorge Masvidal accused of giving Colby Covington a brain injury ... Jimmy Butler fined $15,000 for "obscene gesture" ... Bob Stoops called out Lincoln Riley ... Eagles land A.J. Brown from the Titans ... Ravens traded Marquise Brown to the Cardinals ... Isaiah Wong threatens to leave Miami if he doesn't get a better NIL deal ...
Kayvon Thibodeaux had a message for Giants fans.
Bill Hader got pranked by his daughter in front of Chris Pratt.
Bill Burr discussing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
OK Go -- "The Writing's on the Wall"