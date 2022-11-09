Roundup: 2022 Midterm Analysis; Camila Mendes Dating Rudy Mancuso; TCU Cracks CFP Top Four
Takeaways from the 2022 midterm elections ... Brett Favre scandal deepening ... Drake and 21 Savage sued over fake VOGUE covers ... Michigan State's defense is being held together by duct tape ... How Jim Harbaugh turned it around ... Dusty Baker will be back ... Stock futures mixed heading into Wednesday ... Disney posts great streaming subscription numbers ... Disney is looking to develop an Indiana Jones TV show ... Camila Mendes is dating Rudy Mancuso ... Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU top CFP rankings ... Raiders release former first-round pick Johnathan Abram ... Sepp Blatter says picking Qatar as World Cup host was a mistake ... Dan Lanning says he's not leaving Oregon ... Brian Cashman wants Aaron Judge back ...
The 50 best HBO TV series performances [Variety]
NFL power rankings after Week 9 [Yahoo Sports]
TCU gets its due respect [Sports Illustrated]
Predicting the USMNT roster for the 2022 World Cup [CBS Sports]
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever does the near-impossible [The Atlantic]
Five Trea Turner free agent destinations [The Big Lead]
A trailer for The Whale has been released.
E60's "The Band is on the Field" looks fantastic.
Eminem's full set from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.
Guns N' Roses -- "You Could Be Mine" (Live in New York)