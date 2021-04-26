Roundup: 2021 Oscars Winners; Indonesian Submarine Found; Manchester City Wins Carabao Cup Again
Frances McDormand won her third Best Actress Oscar ... All the winners from the Oscars ... Indonesian naval submarine found with all 53 crew dead ... Man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID-19 ... Joe Biden's approval rating remains strong 100 days in ... Movie theaters are primed for a comeback ... India's COVID-19 struggles continue ... Stock futures were calm heading into the week ... E.U. will allow vaccinated tourists to visit this summer ... U.S. set to lead economic rebound ... Elon Musk says a lot of people will probably die on his Mars missions ... "Mortal Kombat" and "Demon Slayer" battled for box office supremacy ... Manchester City won the Carabao Cup again ... Madison Bumgarner threw a 7-inning no-hitter ... Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey left Baylor for LSU ... Fernando Tatis Jr. won his Twitter beef with Trevor Bauer ... Central Michigan QB John Keller shot, hospitalized ...
Daniel Kaluuya's acceptance speed from the 2021 Oscars was excellent:
The Padres and Dodgers played another incredible baseball game Sunday night:
Conan O'Brien interviewing Late Night associate producer Jordan Schlansky is a classic:
If you don't know why we're putting "Da Butt" in the Roundup, just follow this link:
Matt Rhule was talking about Dave Matthews Band last week, so this is for him: