2020 NFL MVP Odds: Sam Darnold Is an Intriguing Longshot
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 03 2020
The NFL season ended yesterday, so naturally the Superbook released their odds for next season's league MVP today:
To see the full odds, click to expand the tweet. One of the names who is cut off in this image is Sam Darnold, who is at 80-1 odds. The Jets were 7-6 in games he started this past season, and 0-3 when he was out with mono. If he takes a leap, if the Jets improve, and if the Patriots finally relinquish their stranglehold on the AFC East -- I get it, that's a lot of if's, but this is a longshot wager -- there's a chance he could win the award.
I also like Russell Wilson as a not-so-longshot at 10-1.