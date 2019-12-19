2020 Heisman Trophy Odds
By Kyle Koster | Dec 19 2019
Joe Burrow is the newest member of the Heisman Trophy-winning brotherhood. There was little drama as the LSU quarterback put up insane numbers and led the Tigers to an undefeated season. And so begins the quest for a new player to capture the most prestigious individual in all of sports.
Courtesy of The Action Network, we have some odds on who that person may be.
2020 Heisman Trophy Odds
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State +300
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson +400
D'Eriq King, QB, TBA +800
Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma +800
Chase Young, DE, Ohio State +1000
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama +1200
Bo Nix, QB, Auburn +1200
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU +2000
Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas +2000
Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina +2000
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama +2000
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin +2000
Myles Brennan, QB, LSU +2200
Adrian Martinez, QB, Nebraska +2500
Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia +3300
Kedon Slovis, QB, USC +3300
Complete odds with some longshots can be found here.