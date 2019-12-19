2020 Heisman Trophy Odds By Kyle Koster | Dec 19 2019 Justin Fields | Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Joe Burrow is the newest member of the Heisman Trophy-winning brotherhood. There was little drama as the LSU quarterback put up insane numbers and led the Tigers to an undefeated season. And so begins the quest for a new player to capture the most prestigious individual in all of sports.

Courtesy of The Action Network, we have some odds on who that person may be.

2020 Heisman Trophy Odds

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State +300

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson +400

D'Eriq King, QB, TBA +800

Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma +800

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State +1000

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama +1200

Bo Nix, QB, Auburn +1200

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU +2000

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas +2000

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina +2000

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama +2000

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin +2000

Myles Brennan, QB, LSU +2200

Adrian Martinez, QB, Nebraska +2500

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia +3300

Kedon Slovis, QB, USC +3300

